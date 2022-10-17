THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A bicyclist was killed while crossing an intersection on Saturday evening (Oct. 15). A press release from police says 26-year-old Seth Benoit was killed after being struck by oncoming traffic.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. Police say that Benoit was riding a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street when he tried to cross the intersection of LA Hwy 3107 while a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west on LA Hwy 3107.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Benoit did not stop and caused a crash which resulted in Benoit being ejected to the other side of the road into oncoming traffic. Officials reported that Benoit was then struck again from the opposite direction by a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 3107.

Investigators say that he was pronounced dead on the scene. Benoit was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash according to a press release. The driver and passengers of the F-150 and Tahoe were buckled and were not injured.

Detectives took a toxicology sample from Benoit and it was submitted for analysis. The driver of the F-150 and Tahoe was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol. This crash is still under investigation.