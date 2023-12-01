LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 66-year-old man died after being hit by a truck in Lafourche Parish on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Louisiana State Police reported troopers arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 54th Street.

There, they learned that Henry Savoie, of Larose, had tried to cross the highway on a bicycle. They said he traveled into the path of a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer and was hit.

According to LSP, he suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

LSP later learned that Savoie died from injuries in the hospital.

Troopers said the Chevrolet driver voluntarily gave them a breath sample, which indicated no sign of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts