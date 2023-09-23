LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reports a man is dead after he was struck by a car while trying to cross a highway on his bicycle in Lafourche Parish on Saturday, Sept. 23.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a fatality crash involving a cyclist on Louisiana Highway 308 near Lasseigne Road around 7:00 a.m.

They said an investigation indicates 70-year-old Melvin Mead was riding his bike while trying to cross Louisiana Highway 308 from a nearby parking lot while a Chevrolet Malibu was driving north.

Troopers said Mead did not yield to the Chevrolet and was struck.

Mead suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP officials said the driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing, and a routine toxicology sample was collected from Mead. LSP officials said the driver of the Chevrolet voluntarily provided a breath sample.

