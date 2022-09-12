“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” police said. (Getty Images)

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— An Assumption Parish teenager died Monday (Sept. 12) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.

Just before 6 p.m., the Thibodadaux Police Department reports 15-year-old Jarien Cole was found inside a house in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Ave. with multiple gunshot wounds to his back. He was airlifted from the location and died en route to University Medical Center.

Details on a suspect or motive were unclear in the early reports of the shooting. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information related to Cole’s death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by calling 800-743-7433. Anonymous tips can be submitted online tip by clicking here.

