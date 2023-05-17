PORT FOURCHON, La. (WGNO) — A new nearshore artificial reef meant to rebuild fish habitats in the Gulf was dedicated to the late Baton Rouge “Fish Whisperer” in Port Fourchon on Monday, May 15.

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of Louisiana, Chevron and conservationists partnered to make the project possible.

CCA leaders said the Jacob Meek Artificial Reef is a group of 45 concrete 6’x6′ “fish houses” that were spread out in columns and rows across two to three acres in the Gulf of Mexico. The reef is located in South Timbalier Block 165, 45 miles south of Terrebonne Bay and in about 91 feet of water.

It was designed to rebuild fish habitats that were lost when oil and gas platforms were removed from the water. The Jacob Meek Artificial Reef is one of two projects to be completed this week. The South Timbalier Block 77 Reef will also be constructed soon.

CCA leaders said Monday’s project was dedicated to avid Baton Rouge angler and CCA member Jacob Meek. The location of the reef was chosen because it was one of Meek’s favorite places to fish.

“Jacob was our 19-year-old son. He passed away four years ago in March and was an avid outdoorsman. That’s putting it mildly. He was a very passionate fisherman. In fact, his nickname was the “Fish Whisperer.” So, I couldn’t think of a more fitting tribute to Jacob than to establish an artificial reef in his name,” said Meek’s father, Jacob.

“We called him the “Fish Whisperer” because any time we went out, regardless of whether or not he was catching, some days we weren’t, but he always managed to bring in the big fish. He could find them, just very passionate about being on the water,” added his mother, Tiffany.

(Courtesy: Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana)

CCA members and partners will install South Timbalier 77 Reef later this week about 25 miles south of West Timbalier Island in about 75 feet of water.

