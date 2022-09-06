THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— Cashless tolling began on LA Highway 1 in Lafourche Parish Tuesday afternoon. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the switch to electronic tolling is meant to reduce traffic delays.

DOTD encourages drivers to sign up for GeauxPass.com or to visit customer service in Golden Meadow to sign up to receive a bill by mail. Bill by Mail will allow customers without a GeauxPass account to pass through the toll and receive a notice by mail to the address where the vehicle is registered. Drivers may have to pay additional fees if the notice is not paid within 30 days according to the DOTD.

Vehicles up to 12 feet wide and 16 feet and 5 inches high will be able to use the cashless “All Electronic Tolling Lane” in the new right lane. Customers with questions can call (866) 662-8987 or visit the Customer Service center from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1821 S. Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357.