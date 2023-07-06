THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — National and international grocery store chain, ALDI, is opening its doors in Thibodaux.

The company says the new store will have award-winning exclusive brands and weekly lineups of limited-time ALDI specials.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI “Fan Favorites” and shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the Grand Opening weekend.

The store opens Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 32 Rienzi Drive. The Thibodaux store will be the eighth ALDI in Louisiana.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Heather Moore, Loxley Divisional VP for ALDI.

“We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Thibodaux and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

