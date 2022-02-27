LAFOURCHE PARISH (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported the eighth fatal crash investigated by Troop C in 2022. The fatal accidents have resulted in eight deaths as well.

According to the latest LSP report, Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Louisiana Highway 307 shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Marcel Bentley of Raceland.

An initial investigation revealed that Bentley traveled off the roadway at a high rate of speed in her 2016 Nissan Versa before striking a culvert.

Although Bentley was properly restrained at the time of the crash, she suffered severe injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital where she later died.