LOCKPORT, La.WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish on Tuesday evening. According to LSP, 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport was killed in the crash while driving on LA Highway 1 near Norma Lane around 6:00 p.m.

State troopers reported that Garcia-Lopez was driving north on a curve on LA Hwy 1 when his 2005 GMC Canyon rotated and crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. The other vehicle involved was a 2016 Kia Soul that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Reports show that Garcia- Lopez was pronounced dead on the scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash. The other passengers in the Kia Soul were also injured. The driver of the Kia suffered from minor injuries and the passenger suffered from moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives say that everyone involved was buckled at the time of the crash. LSP took a toxicology sample from Garcia-Lopez and submitted it for analysis as part of the investigation. The driver of the Kia was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily gave a chemical breath test that showed no alcohol was detected.