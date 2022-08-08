Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

CUT OFF, LA. (WGNO)— On Monday, August 8, Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of a man accused of drinking and driving which resulted in the death of a man from Lafourche Parish. State police reported that 20-year-old Jaquan-Maleek Hebert of Golden Meadow was arrested on charges related to the deadly crash that happened in July.

According to the LSP, on July 11, 43-year-old Michael Guill was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street. Investigators determined that Jaquan-Maleek Hebert was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra with Guill inside the vehicle when he lost control and traveled off the roadway into Bayou Lafourche. The truck began to be filled with water and Guill wasn’t able to make it out of the vehicle at the time. Troopers reported that Guill was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following the crash, Herbert provided a breathalyzer sample to LSP troopers which showed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. Police were able to determine that Herbert was the driver of the truck after collecting more evidence along with a confession from Herbert.

Herbert was arrested on August 5 after troopers obtained an arrest warrant for him. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on the charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, felony hit and run driving, establishing speed zones, careless operation, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, and not using a safety belt. Herbert was also charged with other driving violations according to Louisiana State Police.