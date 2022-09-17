LAFOURCHE, La (WGNO) — The search for a Lafourche Parish inmate is over and the man is back in custody, after escaping from the correctional facility Friday.

Deputies say on Sept. 16, they discovered that 23-year-old Leroy Miles Jr., escaped the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Further investigations revealed the 5’11″ 155-pound inmate, got out through a 10 by 14-inch drainage opening on the side of the building.

According to the LPSO website, Miles possibly had help from other inmates as well as a person on the outside. He was originally booked into the facility on Sept. 4, after being arrested for:

Aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice in Lockport

Second degree murder and aggravated second degree battery in Lafayette Parish

Attempted second degree murder in Terrebonne Parish

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office search for Miles.