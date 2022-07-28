LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Four Lafourche-area individuals were arrested for multiple crimes this week, authorities say.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Tardo, 30, Cedric Tillman, 37, Kyle Massey, 22, all of Thibodaux, were arrested along with Richard Woods Jr., 33, of Raceland.

It was Monday, July 26, when patrol deputies responded to a robbery at a mini-storage on LA 3185 in Thibodaux where a man had reportedly punched another man and had taken his wallet and phone.

Cedric Tillman was developed as a suspect in this incident.

Meanwhile, detectives also began investigating a report of two stolen ATVs that were taken from a residence on Constant Drive in Thibodaux. Detectives say the stolen ATVs were reportedly seen at Jordan Tardo’s home on Ledet Drive in Thibodaux.

Officials noted that Tardo already had an active warrant for the distribution of heroin in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

So, narcotics agents, detectives, and patrol deputies located Tardo at his home and took him into custody.

Coincidentally, Tillman was at Tardo’s residence, and he was also arrested for the robbery that occurred earlier that day.

Agents also searched Tillman’s home and say they discovered methamphetamine packaged for individual sale, but the stolen ATVs were not at the home as Tardo allegedly sold the ATVs to Richard Woods.

After being sold, the ATV’s were allegedly taken to the home of Kyle Massey in Thibodaux, which is where detectives recovered the vehicles and arrested both Massey and Woods for possession of stolen property.

All four were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and charged as follows:

Tillman was charged with Simple Robbery. Bail is set at $75,000.

Tardo was booked on a warrant for the distribution of heroin. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of stolen things. Bail is set at $270,000. He is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Massey was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. He also had a bond surrender for a previous charge of firearm possession by a convicted felon. Bail is set at $35,000.

Woods was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. Bail is set at $10,000.