LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man is missing from Lafourche Parish and as of Thursday (July 14) evening, local authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), 38-year-old Brandon Fournier was last seen walking north along LA Highway 316 in Bayou Blue.

Fournier (pictured below) is described as 6’0″ in height and about 160 lbs., detectives say he has a recently shaved beard, shoulder-length brown hair, and was clad in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes the last time he was seen. He also had two rings on his left hand.

Image Credit: Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or 911.