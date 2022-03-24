LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman was indicted by a Lafayette Parish Grand Jury for the murder of Christopher Williams, who died in September in what authorities believed was a drug deal/robbery gone wrong.

Celia Derousselle, 36, of Lafayette, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Christopher Williams, attempted second-degree murder of Fekecia Hamilton, and conspiracy to possess a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, according to a press release from the 15th Judicial District.

Williams was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle on Seafood Lane in Lafayette Parish on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

“This was basically a robbery/drug deal gone bad situation, so under those circumstances, when you pull the trigger, it doesn’t matter if the bullet hits somebody a hundred yards away, or if it hits your intended target, when you use deadly force in the commission of another felony, that typically is going to be a first-degree murder charge,” Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said at the time of the investigation.