Lafayette woman critical after wrong-way driver hits her head-on on Kaliste Saloom

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man believed to be drunk and driving the wrong way on Kaliste Saloom crashed head-on into a vehicle injuring a female driver, Lafayette Police said.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of Kaliste Saloom, Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

27-year-old Daniel Baker was arrested and charged with 2nd offense OWI, vehicular negligent injuring and driving on the wrong side of the road, Dugas said.

She said when police arrived on scene, Baker was found to be impaired.

He was arrested on scene and transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Dugas said.

Currently his bond is set at $30k.

The female driver was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition, Dugas said.