Lafayette Police: Owner offering $5,000 reward for return of lost dog

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette family is offering a generous reward to anyone who can reunite them with their pet dog Zola.

According to police, the dog recently went missing from the Summer Wood Mobile Home Community on Kaliste Saloom Road.

The dog, a Yorkie, has on a collar with the contact information for the owner, police said.

A $5k reward is being offered for the dog’s safe return or any reliable information that leads to locating the dog, police said.

Anyone with information or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

Police say all callers will remain anonymous.