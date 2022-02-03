LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Police senior corporal was arrested earlier today on theft and malfeasance charges, according to the department.

Sr. Cpl. Monika Porter, 44, has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation, according to Public Information Officer Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit in a press release. Porter was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The issue began with officers responding to an alarm activation in the 1000 block of E. University Ave. at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Officers found the business there had been burglarized. The following day, the business owner filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Division of the Lafayette Police Department, and Police Chief Monte Potier authorized an investigation into Porter’s actions.

It was not immediately clear in the press release what Porter did to be charged. Benoit said no further comment about the investigation will be released at this time.