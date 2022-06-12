LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a body found with gunshot wound on Friday in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 100 block of E. Gilman Street on Friday regarding a female found dead. When officers arrived they found the victim, Mary Elizabeth Faulk 37, of Lafayette dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are actively working the case and asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.