CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office is looking for a runaway teen.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jaidyn Capritto, 14, was last seen on March 12 near Post Rd. & N. University Ave. in Carencro. Capritto is 5’2” tall, brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing tan pants and a red shirt.

Jaidyn Capritto

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaidyn Capritto is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.