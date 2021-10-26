Lafayette Parish says mask now optional in schools

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Schools announced on Tuesday that masks in schools will now be optional.

The district made the announcement Tuesday following the Gov. Edwards press conference. In which he announced for the next 28 days masks will not be required in most indoor settings.

As a reminder, federal regulation requires individuals to continue to wear face masks while utilizing

public transportation; for this reason, LPSS will continue to require masks on LPSS buses when students

are being transported to and from school, and school-related activities. Students will not be allowed on a

bus without a mask.

We appreciate everyone’s support to slow the spread of this virus by practicing good hygiene, social

distancing, and following our established safety protocols on our school campuses. The Lafayette Parish

School System wants to assure parents that the safety of our students and staff is our number one

priority as we continue through the school year.