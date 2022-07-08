LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette couple was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile girl.

Lafayette Police said their Youth Services Section received a tip from the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to a five-year-old child that was brought to a hospital underweight and malnourished. Police say the child’s parents neglected to provide the girl with adequate food and medication leading to her condition.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Wilson Soto and 30-year-old Lila Rivera. Both are charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.