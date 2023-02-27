WASHINGTON (KLFY) – A Lafayette man has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol.

Vaughn Gordon, 56, of Lafayette, was sentenced to 90 days home detention, 36 months probation, 90 hours of community service, and $500 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Gordon was charged and arrested on Jan. 14, 2021. On Sept. 28, 2022, “he pleaded guilty to Count Four of the Information, charging him with a violation of 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G). In that plea agreement, Gordon agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Department of the Treasury,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum also stated that Gordon traveled with a friend to Washington, D.C. to participate in the “Stop the Steal” rally. Following the rally, Gordon went to the U.S. Capitol building and entered the building around 2:19 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door.

The memorandum said that he spend about an hour inside the building, and that Gordon made several statements apparently referring to the riot on Facebook prior to Jan. 6.

“December 26, 2020, Gordon commented that…’In two weeks, mark your calendar, you will see a huge grass roots movement of epic proportion which this country has not seen before since the 18th century and I for one will be in front without fear of death or consequences.'”

While inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, Gordon also took photos and shared some on Facebook and said “I was there[.]” and “worth the tear gas[.],” according to the memorandum.