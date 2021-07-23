Lafayette deputies searching for endangered missing Duson 15-year-old

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since July 16.

Jacqueline Guzman, 15, of Duson, has black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing around 130 lbs.

Guzman was last seen in the 700 block of Colorado Rd. in Duson on Friday. While she may be in the area, she is also known to frequent Houston, Tx.

If you see Guzman, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.