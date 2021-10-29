LaDOTD to start Hurricane Ida debris removal on Nov. 3

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces in a press release clearance to remove debris from Hurricane Ida starting Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The debris removal will operate on state highways in East Baton Rouge Parishes.

Drivers are advised to watch for construction workers, traffic barricades, and to avoid driving distracted

Residents removing property debris are advised to follow and adhere to the below DOTD guidelines for proper hurricane debris removal:

State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

Do not push debris into the roadway. Multiple sweeps will allow debris that cannot fit at one time to be removed.

Please don’t put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub-outs, or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris. Multiple sweeps will pick up what may not fit initially.

Construction and demolition debris, as well as vegetative debris, are some of the items traditionally picked up first.

Debris on commercial, agricultural, and undeveloped properties will not be removed.

Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

Certain debris, such as refrigerators and freezers, engines, and other materials that have to be disposed of in a different manner may be picked up at a separate time.

Do not place hurricane debris in ditches, street corners because it may affect further floods when it rains.

For more information about debris removal visit www.511la.org