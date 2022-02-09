BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) has released expansion details for I-10.

The LADOTD hosted a Community open house event to explain the details to the public. They showed models of the new sound walls, discussed the development of new bridges, and configured new traffic routes.

LADOTD also discussed how this will impact residential and commercial areas.

Dr. Shwan Wilson, secretary of the LADOTD said that “this project will not be complete in 8 years, it’s going to be completed in 4 years. That’s huge. Also, the plans show that the footprints will not take away from stores businesses.”

The expansion is estimated to save $50 million dollars for the project. According to Rodney Mallett, Director of Communications for LADOTD says “saving time and saving money is what the design team has really done for this new project.”

Once the project is completed, there will be four lanes in each direction from I-10 to the I-110 split to Acadian. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 with major lane restrictions beginning as early as 2024.