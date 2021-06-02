Lacombe, Slidell, and Mandeville fire crews fight blaze at Lacombe residence

  • Photo courtesy St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1
LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, multiple fire districts responded to a residential structure fire on Bell Park Road.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Mandeville Fire (District 4) posted on Twitter that they were assisting with the blaze.

Also involved in putting out the fire:

  • St. Tammany Fire District 3 (Lacombe)
  • St. Tammany Fire District 1 (Slidell)
  • St. Tammany Fire District 13 (Goodbee)
  • St. Tammany Fire District 8 (Abita Springs)

There is no additional information to report at this time. Check back for updates.

