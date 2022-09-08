JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Lacassine-area woman was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s (JDPSO) deputies responded to allegations of malnourished dogs on her property.

Yesenia Paola Salter, 28, of Iowa, La., faces charges of simple cruelty to animals and possession of marijuana. No bond was listed.

JDPSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies discovered several dogs chained in Salter’s yard that appeared to be “malnourished, with skeletal bones showing.” Upon contacting Salter, deputies found even more dogs with pelvic bones clearly visible.

While being booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, Salter removed a baggy of marijuana from her clothing and turned it over to deputies, said Ivey.