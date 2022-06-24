BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DWI charge in Atlanta.

Louisiana State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles, who was assigned to patrol in Troop D, was arrested by Atlanta police after 2 a.m. Thursday after an officer saw him driving in the wrong direction.

Young completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests before he was arrested and booked into the City of Atlanta Jail on DWI and other traffic charges.

State Police said Young was off-duty at the time of the incident and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Young had been working with LSP since 2017.