WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a September 1st reminder to local teens, inviting them to enter the statewide ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ video contest during the month of September.

Image Credit: West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

The purpose of the contest is to encourage young drivers to make better driving decisions and encourage others to do the same.

Contest participants must create and submit a video containing a driving safety message.

Officials say the content must be between 30 seconds and two minutes in length and it cannot contain any offensive language or dangerous content.

The contest is only open to Louisiana students in sixth through 12th grade and winners will receive a variety of prizes, which are listed below:

Sixth-Eighth Grade Prizes

First Place: $750

Second Place: $500

Third Place: $250

Ninth Grade-12th Grade Prizes

First Place: $750

Second Place: $500

Third Place: $250

To enter, teens must complete and submit the following items:

Entry Form

Contest Release Form

Photo Release Form

Video

The aforementioned items can be found HERE.

Officials say the contest closes September 30.

Click here for additional information.