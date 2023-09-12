RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice announced that he will retire at the end of 2023. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, Guice hinted at a change in leadership at the faculty and staff convocation earlier this month that welcomed the new academic year.

Guice has been the President of Louisiana Tech University since 2013.

