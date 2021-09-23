LA Supreme Court extends court deadlines in six parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has extended court deadlines for another 30 days in six parishes.

On Thursday, the Court extended the action passed last month that extended court deadlines across the entire state in an effort to aid Ida-impacted areas. While the original extension was set to expire on Friday (September 24), this order renews the action for six parishes in the state:

  • Lafourche
  • Orleans
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. John the Baptist
  • Terrebonne

This ruling applies to state or municipal criminal, juvenile, wildlife, or traffic matters in the affected parishes. The extension will expire October 26.

