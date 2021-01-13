LA State Rep. Charles Henry announces resignation, cites pandemic among reasons

BATON ROUGEE, La. — On Tuesday morning, Charles A. Henry, Republican State Representative from District 82 (Jefferson Parish) announced that he will be resigning from the legislature.

Rep. Henry entered the race for state House in 2019. He formerly served as chief of staff to U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Rep. Henry released the following statement regarding his resignation:

“With the birth of my son last spring and the pandemic, like so many Americans, I’ve had to shift priorities. I’ve been thinking and praying about this now for the last few months and it just makes sense to make the move now and give the people of District 82 time to elect a new representative for the upcoming legislative session. I want to thank Speaker Schexnayder, my colleagues in the legislature, the staff at the Capitol, but most importantly, the great people of District 82 for putting their faith in me to be their voice during this last year. It’s been a real honor.”