LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins got a unanimous endorsement from the state’s Republican Party Monday to run for a fourth term in office in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Congressman Higgins continues to be a strong conservative and outspoken voice for Louisianans,”

stated the party in a press release. “His work to support American energy production, the 2nd Amendment, free market principles, and a secure southern border have been pivotal to putting America and Louisiana on the right path forward.”

The news also comes as another Republican has announced he is challenging Higgins, according to the Daily Advertiser. Holden Hoggatt, 42, an assistant district attorney for the 15th Judicial District, announced his candidacy Monday.

“I am running for Congress because we need a leader in Washington D.C. that we can actually be proud of,” Hoggatt said in a statement given to the Advertiser. “Leaders in our communities encouraged me to run because they agree with that.”

Meanwhile, Higgins vowed to stay the course of his previous terms.

“I’m humbled and uplifted to receive the endorsement of Republicans across Louisiana, to have our Congressional office recognized for dedicated service,” said Higgins. “We will not stop fighting for Constitutionalist and Conservative values. Our mission to serve the citizens of South Louisiana shall continue.”