NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to data collected from a commercial real estate group, Louisiana has the highest percentage of people who are stressed-out by rising costs.
MyEListing.com released a report saying that 57% of Louisiana residents find inflation and price increases “very stressful”. That percentage is higher than the national average of 47% .
Here is the data collected:
|Rank
|State
|% Very stressful
|% Moderately stressful
|% A little stressful
|% Not at all stressful
|—
|United States
|47%
|28%
|19%
|6%
|1
|Louisiana
|57%
|25%
|14%
|4%
|2
|Mississippi
|57%
|27%
|12%
|4%
|3
|New Mexico
|55%
|21%
|19%
|6%
|4
|Arkansas
|55%
|27%
|13%
|5%
|5
|Kentucky
|53%
|28%
|14%
|5%
|6
|Texas
|53%
|25%
|17%
|5%
|7
|West Virginia
|53%
|25%
|18%
|4%
|8
|Wyoming
|52%
|30%
|15%
|3%
|9
|Alabama
|52%
|28%
|15%
|5%
|10
|Georgia
|52%
|25%
|18%
|5%
|11
|Florida
|52%
|26%
|16%
|6%
|12
|Montana
|51%
|29%
|16%
|5%
|13
|Delaware
|51%
|24%
|18%
|7%
|14
|Tennessee
|50%
|29%
|16%
|5%
|15
|Oklahoma
|50%
|29%
|17%
|5%
|16
|Nevada
|50%
|26%
|19%
|5%
|17
|Missouri
|49%
|28%
|16%
|6%
|18
|California
|49%
|27%
|18%
|6%
|19
|Arizona
|49%
|27%
|19%
|6%
|20
|Kansas
|48%
|27%
|19%
|6%
|21
|Indiana
|48%
|30%
|19%
|4%
|22
|Ohio
|48%
|28%
|18%
|6%
|23
|Hawaii
|47%
|28%
|18%
|6%
|24
|Virginia
|46%
|27%
|22%
|5%
|25
|New Hampshire
|46%
|25%
|21%
|8%
|26
|Idaho
|46%
|31%
|18%
|4%
|27
|South Carolina
|45%
|29%
|20%
|6%
|28
|Michigan
|45%
|30%
|19%
|6%
|29
|South Dakota
|45%
|33%
|18%
|4%
|30
|North Carolina
|45%
|28%
|17%
|9%
|31
|New York
|45%
|29%
|20%
|7%
|32
|Rhode Island
|44%
|25%
|24%
|6%
|33
|Pennsylvania
|44%
|31%
|20%
|5%
|34
|Utah
|44%
|31%
|20%
|5%
|35
|Illinois
|44%
|28%
|21%
|8%
|36
|Connecticut
|44%
|26%
|26%
|5%
|37
|Nebraska
|43%
|30%
|21%
|5%
|38
|Iowa
|42%
|29%
|22%
|7%
|39
|Wisconsin
|42%
|31%
|21%
|6%
|40
|Oregon
|42%
|26%
|25%
|8%
|41
|Vermont
|41%
|26%
|24%
|8%
|42
|North Dakota
|41%
|36%
|18%
|5%
|43
|Washington
|40%
|30%
|23%
|7%
|44
|Maine
|40%
|31%
|22%
|6%
|45
|Maryland
|40%
|30%
|24%
|6%
|46
|New Jersey
|40%
|33%
|22%
|5%
|47
|Alaska
|39%
|35%
|20%
|6%
|48
|Colorado
|38%
|30%
|25%
|6%
|49
|Massachusetts
|38%
|28%
|26%
|8%
|50
|Minnesota
|33%
The survey also showed that only 4% of Louisiana residents are not stressed at all by the rising costs.
Mississippi had the same results and tied with Louisiana as the most stressed state.
The survey found that the least stressed state was Minnesota, with 33% of residents saying inflation has left them feeling “very stressful.”
The report showed that the majority of Americans are dealing with inflation by using alternative methods of capital accumulation to keep up with spending needs such as credit cards, bank loans, and even borrowing money from friends and family.