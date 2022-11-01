NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to data collected from a commercial real estate group, Louisiana has the highest percentage of people who are stressed-out by rising costs.

MyEListing.com released a report saying that 57% of Louisiana residents find inflation and price increases “very stressful”. That percentage is higher than the national average of 47% .

Here is the data collected:

Rank State % Very stressful % Moderately stressful % A little stressful % Not at all stressful — United States 47% 28% 19% 6% 1 Louisiana 57% 25% 14% 4% 2 Mississippi 57% 27% 12% 4% 3 New Mexico 55% 21% 19% 6% 4 Arkansas 55% 27% 13% 5% 5 Kentucky 53% 28% 14% 5% 6 Texas 53% 25% 17% 5% 7 West Virginia 53% 25% 18% 4% 8 Wyoming 52% 30% 15% 3% 9 Alabama 52% 28% 15% 5% 10 Georgia 52% 25% 18% 5% 11 Florida 52% 26% 16% 6% 12 Montana 51% 29% 16% 5% 13 Delaware 51% 24% 18% 7% 14 Tennessee 50% 29% 16% 5% 15 Oklahoma 50% 29% 17% 5% 16 Nevada 50% 26% 19% 5% 17 Missouri 49% 28% 16% 6% 18 California 49% 27% 18% 6% 19 Arizona 49% 27% 19% 6% 20 Kansas 48% 27% 19% 6% 21 Indiana 48% 30% 19% 4% 22 Ohio 48% 28% 18% 6% 23 Hawaii 47% 28% 18% 6% 24 Virginia 46% 27% 22% 5% 25 New Hampshire 46% 25% 21% 8% 26 Idaho 46% 31% 18% 4% 27 South Carolina 45% 29% 20% 6% 28 Michigan 45% 30% 19% 6% 29 South Dakota 45% 33% 18% 4% 30 North Carolina 45% 28% 17% 9% 31 New York 45% 29% 20% 7% 32 Rhode Island 44% 25% 24% 6% 33 Pennsylvania 44% 31% 20% 5% 34 Utah 44% 31% 20% 5% 35 Illinois 44% 28% 21% 8% 36 Connecticut 44% 26% 26% 5% 37 Nebraska 43% 30% 21% 5% 38 Iowa 42% 29% 22% 7% 39 Wisconsin 42% 31% 21% 6% 40 Oregon 42% 26% 25% 8% 41 Vermont 41% 26% 24% 8% 42 North Dakota 41% 36% 18% 5% 43 Washington 40% 30% 23% 7% 44 Maine 40% 31% 22% 6% 45 Maryland 40% 30% 24% 6% 46 New Jersey 40% 33% 22% 5% 47 Alaska 39% 35% 20% 6% 48 Colorado 38% 30% 25% 6% 49 Massachusetts 38% 28% 26% 8% 50 Minnesota 33%

The survey also showed that only 4% of Louisiana residents are not stressed at all by the rising costs.

Mississippi had the same results and tied with Louisiana as the most stressed state.

The survey found that the least stressed state was Minnesota, with 33% of residents saying inflation has left them feeling “very stressful.”

The report showed that the majority of Americans are dealing with inflation by using alternative methods of capital accumulation to keep up with spending needs such as credit cards, bank loans, and even borrowing money from friends and family.