KINDER, La. (KLFY) — Police chiefs in Louisiana are gathering over the next few days for the 2022 Mid-Year Conference in Kinder.

There are several topics on the agenda, but all have concerns over the impact high gas prices will have on police budgets.

“With fuel prices running up the way they are, we are budgeted so much money for the fuel,” said Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier. “We have to look at that in the near future, and see and that’s going to affect us.”

The police chiefs from Acadiana we spoke with say they may have to make some adjustments to their budgets, if gasoline prices continue to soar.

“It is concerning among the chiefs in our area, and throughout the state, because our business is patrolling,” said Carencro Police Chief David Anderson. “We have to have that fuel to patrol the neighborhoods in our communities.”

Many police officers fill up at the gas station, and pay the same price, just like the general public. Police vehicles usually have V6 or V8 engines. The vehicles themselves meet the daily standards for rigorous police work, but they are hardly fuel efficient.

“Fortunately, my council is a great council. They work with me. We will do what we need to get it done, but it makes everything tight,” said Cankton Police Chief J. Brent Breaux.

The main point they all made was that they will not cut back on protecting the public.

“Be assured that we will not have less officers on the road, even if it means putting two officers per vehicle. If that’s what it takes, that’s what we are going to do to make sure our community stays safe,” said Anderson.

“We are not going to slow down on the patrolling. We’re not going to slow down and park cars. We’re going to continue to do our job,” said Scott Police Chief Chad Leger. “If fuel prices increase, and we go over budget, something we can not control, approaching city council with an amendment to the budget will not be hesitated at all.”

The conference is being held at the Coushatta Casino Resort.