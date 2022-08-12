BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to suppressed market conditions, officials are granting Louisiana’s alligator industry some temporary relief.

According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), the relief comes in the form of a notice of intent (NOI) that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024.

Officials say the temporary reduction of the tag fee is slated to end Dec. 31, 2023.

To view the NOI, in full, visit http://ow.ly/CGLV50Ki33r.

LWFC says public comment will be accepted on the NOI until Oct. 4.