NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks.

The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville.

That is where deputies met with the victim in this case.

“Deputies were advised that Anthony James Ewell was throwing bricks at her home,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said the deputy who arrived first at the scene allegedly got into “a physical confrontation with” Ewell.

The deputy was apparently hit during the fight and other police units were requested to come to the scene.

“While deputies were present, they witnessed verbal threats toward the complainant as well as her residence,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ewell was eventually arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:

Terrorizing

Simple Assault

Criminal Mischief

Resisting an Officer

Battery of a Police Officer

Bond was set at $12,000 for Anthony James Ewell.