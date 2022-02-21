BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Just in time for the crawfish season, Louisiana Lottery Corporation teams up with a beloved Cajun seasoning brand to launch a $3 scratch-off ticket on Feb. 28.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tony Chachere’s Creole Foods, the Shake It Up! ticket will feature four top prizes of $30,000 and more than 1.68 million tickets will be printed with two different visuals that mirror the current and original iconic green can. The games’ prize pool includes over $2.8 million in cash prizes, including an abundance of $50 prizes and overall odds of winning.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Louisiana Lottery,” said Don Chachere, President and CEO of Tony Chachere’s. “Our customers are known to encourage friends and relatives to try our products, and we believe the lottery ticket will have the same positive influence and for a great cause.”

The proceeds from the scratch-off will benefit K-12 public education.

Louisiana Lottery will host a player promotion on its website and a social media promotion later this spring that will feature prize packages filled with Tony Chachere’s products, branded cooking merchandise, as well as a 50th anniversary commemorative T-shirt featuring the Shake It Up! ticket. Participants will be required to upload a picture of themselves with a can of Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning and a Shake It Up! scratch-off, as well as share their favorite food on which to shake the creole seasoning for a chance to win.