BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House passed a bill that would make menstrual products available for free to public school students.

According to HB117, schools would be required to have menstrual products easily accessible to students. These menstrual products include pads and tampons. Charter schools are exempt from the bill.

The bill was proposed by Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans in last year’s regular session. It was reintroduced in March 2023.

In a study, one out of four teen girls missed class due to a lack of access to feminine products in 2021.

The bill passed by a 79-17 vote on Wednesday.

