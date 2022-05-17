Metairie, La. (WGNO) – Buckle up: Gas prices in Louisiana are now the highest they have ever been.

The statewide average is now $4.19 per gallon, a fifteen-cent jump from a week ago.

“It’s sad; it’s maddening,” said driver Ray Sutherlin. “That’s pretty much doubled over night, so to speak.”

Drivers are reacting to the record-high gas prices as they pulled up to the pump Tuesday.

Some say they have already made changes to their routine.

“We haven’t been to dinner recently. We haven’t been to lunch recently, and I don’t see that changing any time soon,” said Sutherlin.

According to Don Redman, a spokesman for AAA Louisiana, a number of factors have brought on this increase in demand for oil, which hikes up the price, like the pandemic, Hurricane Ida, and the Russia-Ukraine War.

“Then, there’s those infrastructure issues,” explained Redman. “For example, trying to get enough truck drivers to deliver the fuel from the refinery to the retailer outlets. And so, there are a lot of factors at play that we haven’t seen before. It’s all become a perfect storm, if you will, against the consumer.”

Drivers are anticipating a summer full of high gas prices.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that jumps up right in time for the busy travel week of Memorial Day, as summer gets closer, and I don’t see any change in sight, but something’s gotta give,” said Sutherlin.

The AAA spokesman says another increase isn’t out of the question, but it’s difficult to gauge exactly what prices will do.

“[We’re recommending] to at least budget at least $4 a gallon, and we’re telling [our customers] to expect those prices to remain elevated through the summer,” said Redman.

While the prices are high, Triple A is recommending drivers combine as many errands as they can, make sure their tires are fully inflated, and, if there is more than one family vehicle, drive the more fuel-efficient one.