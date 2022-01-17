La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries cites hunter for violations

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)— The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) cited a man last week for hunting in a closed section of the Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge in Avoyelles Parish.

The hunter, a 27-year-old man from Montz, Louisiana, was cited for the “unauthorized take of a deer and accessing a closed area on a national wildlife refuge” according to an LDWF press release.

Hunting is permitted within the refuge but certain areas are off-limits to visitors.

When confronted by LDWF agents, the man admitted to regularly accessing the close section for hunting.

LDWF says it will refer the charges to the U.S. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for prosecution.

The Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge is a 17,500-acre refuge in central Louisiana that was previously cleared for farming.