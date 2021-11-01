La. Department of Insurance advises citizens on Affordable Care Act open enrollment period

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Insurance is offering advice to citizens during this year’s Affordable Care Act open enrollment period which beings Monday, November 1, 2021 and ends January 15, 2022.

During this period, people who do not get health insurance through their employers can use the federal Health Insurance Marketplace to compare and purchase policies.

Five companies are offering policies on the marketplace this year in Louisiana but, the Department of Insurance notes, that not all plans may be available for every zip code.

The department also advises that consumers check which healthcare providers are in-network when deciding on a health insurance plan.

The Department of Insurance says that the American Rescue Plan, signed into law earlier this year by President Joe Biden, expanded the number of people eligible for financial assistance for health insurance through the federal marketplace.

“Particularly while we still weather the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for families to have healthcare coverage,” said Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

“While we are seeing increases in health insurance premiums, subsidies are still available to many who purchase their plans through the marketplace.”

The Louisiana Department of Health website has several tools to help with the enrollment process including a searchable database of licensed insurance agents, a list of guides and other publications on health insurance for consumers, and a database of rate filing summaries.