NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The overall price of gas has fallen across the state of Louisiana. According to a survey done by GasBuddy, 2,436 La. stations report a 10.2 cent decline in price within the last week.

In September, the state’s gas prices are 40.3 cents lower than in August but 39.7 cents higher than in 2021. The price of diesel now stands at $5.02 per gallon after a 2.0 cent decline, according to the report.

As of Tuesday, the cheapest gas in the state of Louisiana now costs $2.78 per gallon and the most expensive is at $4.30 per gallon with only a difference of $1.52 per gallon. Nationally, gas prices have also taken a 7.7 cent plunge making the average gas price $3.75 per gallon.

Compared to a month ago, the national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon and standing at 57.6 cents per gallon, which is higher than in 2021 according to the 11 million weekly price reports from over 150,000 gas stations in the U.S.

Gas prices in the city of New Orleans currently stand at $3.38 per gallon, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46/g.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Louisiana’s and national average historic prices for the past ten years:

September 6, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g) September 6, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 6, 2019: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g) September 6, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 6, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g) September 6, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 6, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g) September 6, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

September 6, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g) September 6, 2012: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

“In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief,” said Patrick De Haan.