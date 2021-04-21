La. Air National Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general

NEW ORLEANS — Col. Sean F. Conroy of the Louisiana Air National Guard (LAANG) was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during an official ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans earlier this month.

Brig. Gen. Conroy has been serving at the chief of staff at LAANG.

Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, stated he had the distinct pleasure of promoting Conroy to the rank of brigadier general, also said, “Col. Conroy has served his nation for more than 23 years and through mobilizations supporting Operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.”

Family, friends and fellow airmen react to the promotion announcement of Louisiana Air National Guard Col. Sean Conroy to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, April 11, 2021.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cindy Au)



Conroy holds a Bachelor’s of Psychology from the University of Maine, a Master’s of Public Policy from Stonybrook University, a Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law and a PhD in International Relations from the University of New Orleans. He is a member of the New York and Louisiana Bar Associations.

In addition to Conroy’s leadership role in the LAANG, he works for Microsoft Federal serving as the chief of staff for the National Security Group in Washington, D.C.