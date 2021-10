BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)— Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has been awarded $500,000 in grants by the U.S Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) the news was announced in a press release on Friday, October 29.

According to the press release, LDAF is among 50 partners participating in the $7.3 million, three-year Southern region project which spans 13 states and two U.S. territories.