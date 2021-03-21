Kentwood woman dies in single-vehicle St. Helena Parish crash

KENTWOOD, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on on LA 441 north of LA 38 in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Jaime E. Huff of Kentwood.

The Troop L began in the investigation on at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and has revealed that Huff was traveling northbound on LA 441 in a 2007 Dodge Caliber.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway to the right and entered a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn.

Huff was properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries during the crash.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.