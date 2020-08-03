Justice of the Peace Rob Snyder, Jr. to run for seat on Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals

LAPLACE, LA – Veteran Attorney and Justice of the Peace Robert J. “Rob” Snyder, Jr. announced he will not seek re-election to his Justice of the Peace seat; instead he will be seeking the Court of Appeals seat for the Fifth Circuit this November.

Snyder, a lifelong resident of the River Parishes and current resident of Reserve, said he is running because he can do a better job and better serve the Judiciary and he can be a watchdog of the citizens constitutional rights to equal access to the court of appeals located in Gretna.

Snyder is a well seasoned and experienced attorney with a wide-ranging law practice for over 20 years. He has the legal experience with integrity that the citizens needs for their court of appeals. He said the citizens needs a tough, fair and independent judge. He said without an independent judiciary, the very democracy could be in danger, and the voters need to keep in mind that whomever they choose for their Judge could have direct impact not only on their safety, but their constitutional right to access to the court of appeals free from threats of sanctions.

Snyder practices law in every legal aspect that the court of appeals has jurisdiction over. He practices civil law, criminal law, wills, successions, real estate. He represented both adults and juveniles. Snyder has maintained a wide-ranging law practice. Snyder said there is virtually no matter that could come up before him that he would not have some experience dealing with. Snyder said now more than ever his extensive experience and his independence is exactly what is needed at the fifth circuit court of appeals. Snyder said he is ready to serve as the next generation of Judges on the court of appeals located in Gretna always allowing equal access to that court for all the citizens of Louisiana.

A graduate of Riverside Academy in Reserve, LA. Snyder is a former law enforcement officer who went to the LSU Police Academy. He is also a former emergency medical technician, where he completed his training at the River Parishes Vocational Technical School in Reserve. He is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government; a graduate of Southern University Law Center, in Baton Rouge, where he received his Juris Doctorate.

In 1996 Snyder was accepted to the Southern University Law Center. He said that the Law Center is an institution of equal opportunity for all, which taught him how the law should be applied fairly and equally.

In 2000 he was admitted to the Louisiana State Bar Association and has maintained a legal practice working for Snyder Law Firm, LLC since then. During that tenure, he came into contact with both prosecuting and defense attorneys. He has 20 years of experience practicing law and has tried criminal jury cases as the defense attorney. He also has appealed criminal matters. During that time he, too, has been able to handle complex civil litigation and has tried civil jury trials as the plaintiff’s attorney. Snyder stated that his law enforcement experience, legal experience, and judicial experience equals to almost 30 years of dealing with the law and the legal system.