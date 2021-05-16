‘Justice Lab’ aims to expose, litigate claims of police bias

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020, file photo, New Orleans police clash with protesters on top of the Crescent City Connection bridge days following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Nearly a dozen federal lawsuits alleging racist and often abusive tactics by police officers in Louisiana have been filed in the spring of 2021 as part of an initiative by the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana called Justice Lab. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly a dozen federal lawsuits alleging racist and abusive tactics by police officers in Louisiana have been filed in recent weeks as part of an initiative by the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana.

The project is called Justice Lab.

It enlists attorneys from around the nation in a diverse group of civil rights and criminal justice lawsuits.

Louisiana ACLU director Alanah Odoms says the object is to not only litigate but also publicly demonstrate what she calls “the volume and severity of the interactions of Black and brown people with police.”