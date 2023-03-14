SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Closing arguments in the second-degree murder trial of Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris took place on Tuesday and the jury found Dooley not guilty on all counts.

Christopher Dooley, ‘Hurricane Chris’ was indicted by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury on October 22, 2020, in connection with the June 19 murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr.

During closing arguments, prosecutors stated that Farris was shot six times and three of those bullets stayed in the body, and three penetrated the body. The prosecution speculated that Dooley gunned down Farris because he was too close to the $10,000 he had in his car.

Farris was shot several times at a Texaco station on Hearne Avenue near Hollywood Avenue. The trial began Monday, March 6 with jury selection, and completed the following day with a four-man, eight-woman jury.

Opening statements began on Wednesday, March 8 in Caddo Parish.

The state presented 11 witnesses, and the defense offered testimony from two witnesses, including the defendant.

Dooley was also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, which was one of the elements connected to the slaying.

The defense claimed Dooley was attempting to wound, and not kill, Farris, and asked that Dooley not be convicted because of his celebrity.

Both the prosecution and the defense rested late Tuesday afternoon, and the prosecution did not offer a rebuttal.

The jury finished deliberating on Tuesday night and delivered their verdict after 9:00 p.m. Christopher Dooley was found not guilty of all charges.