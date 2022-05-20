NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, May 20, District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that on May 19, 2022, a Pearl River man was found guilty by a jury of attempted aggravated burglary and battery of a dating partner involving strangulation.

28-year-old Dalton Kyle Hinson was found guilty on multiple charges according to reports.

Reports show that on Sunday, February 14, 2021, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mandeville Sports Complex in reference to a fight in a parking lot.

When deputies arrived at the location Hinson had already fled the location.

The victim told police that she thought she was meeting Hinson in order to exchange property in the other’s possession.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, when they met in the parking lot, Hinson exited his vehicle and forcibly entered the victim’s vehicle, and began strangling her and punching her in the face.

The victim showed deputies video footage from her phone of Hinson entering her vehicle. The victim had lacerations on her neck and bruising around the area of her right eye according to reports.